Weather or Not: Close, But No Cigar

Thursday, Sep. 28th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny, east winds, hot yesterday; mainly clear overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 83F/64F/18mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 84F/55F/13mph/0.00”

Newport: 88F/52F/25mph/0.00”

Waldport: 85F/57F/18mph/0.00”

Yachats: 86F/57F/25mph/0.00”

Still-Standing Record Highs for September 27th…

Lincoln City 88F, 2003

Depoe Bay 89F, 1935

Newport 89F, 1935

Waldport 90F, 1967

Yachats 90F, 1967

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: unlimited

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 29.96”

Forecast: It was really close for some of our Central Coast communities yesterday – high temperatures came in just below the hottest ever recorded for the date. But the old marks will stand, at least for September 2017, as no additional hot weather is expected through the end of the month. In fact, today should be significantly cooler, high of 70-75F, and look for increasing clouds by dusk. Rain developing tonight, low 55F. Tomorrow, rain, up to a quarter inch, and the mercury stops in the low-60s. Outlook is for unstable conditions with showers and sunbreaks Saturday through Wednesday, highs near 60F and lows about 50F throughout the extended period.

NOTE: As we head into the stormy season, use Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to get updated regional travel info and immediate notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings affecting the Central Coast. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, east winds gusting 30 mph, temperatures 55-65F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 45-55F, the free air freezing level is 14,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are easterly 5-10 knots this morning, with seas 3 feet at 9 seconds. Thermal low pressure will move northward through Central Coast waters today associated with a southerly wind reversal. A surge of low stratus and fog is expected to follow the southerly winds. A wedge of high pressure will move up the coast in the afternoon through tonight to continue some southerly winds. A cold front will then move through the area tomorrow morning with south winds close to but just below Small Craft Advisory levels. Northwest winds will spread in tomorrow afternoon with gusts again close to 20 knots. Another weak disturbance moves through late Friday night and Saturday but winds should remain below Small Craft Advisory thresholds. Sunday winds also look to stay below 20 knots, as well as possibly Monday as the breeze turn more northerly. Seas will be around 3-4 feet today, 5-6 feet Friday, and 4-5 feet Saturday and Sunday. There is a lot of uncertainty in the forecast beyond Sunday as the models vary greatly with their forecasts. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly, light breeze, surf 3 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/28 Thu 7:59 AM 5.91 H

09/28 Thu 12:55 PM 3.97 L

09/28 Thu 6:46 PM 6.73 H

09/29 Fri 2:01 AM 1.33 L

In Short: Increasing clouds, then turning cool with rain and/or showers.