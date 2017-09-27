Letter to the Editor – Aerial Spraying Ban Challenged

I am Barbara Davis, a member of Lincoln County Community Rights (lccr.org), the committee that informed Lincoln County voters who consequently passed (as Citizens for a Healthy County – our PAC) Measure 21-177 which bans aerial spraying in Lincoln County. We won by only 61 votes which was, none-the less, a huge victory considering we were out-spent by the timber and chemical corporations 10 to 1.

Of course those corporations are not taking this lightly and wasted no time in filing a lawsuit against the county alleging that the measure was not validly adopted. What? A vote of the people is not valid? The corporations are also citing numerous Oregon statutes which use a little-known tool called preemption. Preemption allows state and federal governments to overrule lower levels – the Feds can legally preempt the state laws; the state can preempt city and county ordinances.

We think that discarding the core principle of serving the public interest and then using preemption to nullify the majority vote of the people is wrong. It also violates our own constitutional rights to health and safety as stated in our constitution. It comes down to our health versus corporate wealth.

Will your vote count? Will democracy prevail? Find out Monday, October 9 at 11:00 am, Room 300, Lincoln County courthouse. This may be the last time that a citizens’ initiative challenging the power of the timber and chemical corporations makes it on to the ballot and into the courtroom. The timber and chemical corporations are getting more skilled at grabbing the ear of elected officials and attempting multiple legal maneuvers to prevent such measures from being voted on by the people who are most affected by this harmful practice.

Barbara Davis, Waldport