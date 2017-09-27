Join the Mural Walk along the Newport Bayfront

THE CITY OF NEWPORT PUBLIC ART COMMITTEE INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE BAYFRONT MURAL WALK

As part of the celebration of Arts and Humanities Month in the City of Newport, the community is invited to participate in a Bayfront Mural Walk. The Walk will be held on Thursday, October 5th from 5:00 – 6:00 P.M., on Newport’s historic Bayfront. Brochures with maps will be available on the day of the walk at the corner of Hatfield Drive and Bay Boulevard near Mariner’s Square. The brochures are also available in advance at City Hall, 169 SW Coast Highway.

Participants will use the maps to identify murals that embellish the sides of various industrial, retail, and commercial buildings and structures. Nearly two dozen murals line SW Bay Boulevard from Hatfield Drive to the U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay and express a maritime story that is unique to Newport. Artist Rick Chambers is the painter of the majority of the murals, but other artists have left their mark.

The City of Newport Public Art Committee is working on a project that would assist in the restoration and maintenance of this irreplaceable cultural asset. Some of the murals have already disappeared, and the Committee is reviewing possible mural sponsorship opportunities. The goal of the Committee is to work with property owners, and other mural enthusiasts, to ensure that locals and visitors can enjoy the murals for a very long time.

Mark your calendars for Thursday, October 5th for a special tour of Newport’s Bayfront murals.

For more information, please contact Peggy Hawker, City Recorder, at 541.574.0613 or by email: p.hawker@newportoregon.gov.