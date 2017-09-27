Open burning about to kick in for the Fall, Winter and Spring in Newport

The season for yard debris burning will open in the City of Newport and Newport Rural Fire Protection District on Monday, October 2nd. Burn season will run through June of next year.

Open burning requires a permit. Permits can be obtained, free of charge, by stopping by our office. Until Friday, October 13th, permits are available at our temporary offices located at 225 NE 73rd Street in Agate Beach. Beginning Monday, October 16th, burn permits will be available at our main fire station located at 245 NW 10th Street in Newport.

Burn permits allow for the burning of yard debris only. No trash, pressure treated or painted wood, plastics or rubber may be burned. Always have a water supply available and extinguish your fire before you leave. Keep all fires at least 15 feet away from any structure or combustible material. Please be respectful of your neighbors and mindful of where your smoke is traveling. A complete list of rules is provided when you sign up for a permit.

Recreational fires do not require a permit.

Newport Fire Department

541-265-9461