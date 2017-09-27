US Bank chips in for youth music education





Newport Symphony Orchestra Receives US Bank Grant

[Newport, Oregon]— The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the US Bank Charitable Giving program. This grant supports the NSO Family Strings program which gives young people on Oregon’s central coast the opportunity to take violin, viola and cello lessons from music educators, and to experience the joy and fulfillment of learning and playing a musical instrument.

The Newport Symphony Orchestra at the Ocean is the only full-season professional orchestra on the Oregon coast. It has completed twenty-seasons with Music Director Adam Flatt at its helm for the past ten years. In addition to offering eight performances annually the Newport Symphony operates an active youth outreach program, including a youth orchestra, a summer music camp, guest artists in the schools, and a youth concert for all third-grade students in Lincoln County.

The mission of the Newport Symphony Orchestra is to enhance the quality of life in Oregon’s coastal communities with diverse, inspiring performances and engaging educational activities.