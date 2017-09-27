Eating Healthy: It’s for dinner…

Lincoln County Health Forum to Explore Connection between Food and Health

NEWPORT – InterCommunity Health Network Coordinated Care Organization (IHN-CCO) is hosting a community forum with a free dinner on Oct. 9, from 5 to 7 p.m., at the Center for Health Education located at 740 SW Ninth Street in Newport. This free event is open to the public and offers an opportunity for citizens to learn more about health care in Lincoln County, share ideas, and ask questions.

The forum will feature a video on Eating Disorder Specialty Care Teams, a pilot program that is seeking to improve quality of care for patients with eating disorders. There will also be a presentation on food insecurity and health disparities, which will explore how the built environment and other factors affect these issues.

Ellen Franklin, chair of the IHN-CCO Community Advisory Council, encourages Lincoln County Residents to come learn about the CCO and give feedback on what they see are the needs of Lincoln County – all while sharing a meal.

Those interested in attending should register by Oct. 4 at IHNtogether.org/RSVP, or call 541-768-7778. Free childcare will be provided and rides are available by appointment for Oregon Health Plan members. To schedule a ride, please call 1-866-724-2975 (TTY 711) by Oct. 4.