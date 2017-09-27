Neighbors For Kids Fundraiser…



Dutch Bros provides Bucks For Kids!

Neighbors For Kids (NFK) and their Kids Zone Program will benefit from the Bucks For Kids fundraiser happening this Friday, September 29th! The event takes place all day long at both Dutch Bros locations, Newport and Lincoln City, helping to raise funding for local kids.

$1 per every drink sold will support NFK, the non-profit youth organization based in Depoe Bay.

NFK’s Executive Director, Toby J. Winn, expressed, “We are so thankful to be chosen by Dutch Bros for Bucks For Kids, the donations will make a big difference to our after school program. Throughout the year, Dutch Bros does so much for the local community and Mike, his family and staff should be recognized for giving back so generously to the community.”