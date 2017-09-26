Sweet Adelines & Coastal-Aires and friends raise the roof at 1st Presbyterian Church!

Two of the Oregon Coast’s most popular vocal groups are joining forces again to present the Eighth Annual Barbershop Cabaret on Saturday, Oct. 7, in Newport.

Entitled “To Harmony With Love,” the show will feature performances from the Oregon Coast Chorus chapter of Sweet Adelines International and the Coastal-Aires Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. The Oregon Coast Chorus will be presenting a fun package of love songs while the Coastal-Aires will be singing many of their old favorites and love songs.

The choruses will be joined by the men’s quartet Vocal Point and the women’s quartet High Tide NW. All the groups will come together for the show’s finale, singing two pieces arranged in eight parts, “The Sound Of Music” and “American Trilogy.”

Admission is $12 plus a nonperishable food item to be donated to Food Share. Beverages and snacks will be available, along with the opportunity to participate in a silent auction and the traditional 50/50 raffle.

Doors open at 6:30 pm and the show begins at 7 pm in the Meeting Room of the First Presbyterian Church of Newport at 227 NE 12th St.

Tickets are available from any chorus member or at the door.

For more details, call Karen Wildman at 541-961-0093