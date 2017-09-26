Weather or Not: Summer Trio

Tuesday, Sep. 26th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy, sprinkles, sunbreaks yesterday; mixed skies, fog overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 66F/56F/10mph/~0.01”

Depoe Bay: 67F/54F/9mph/~0.01”

Newport: 68F/52F/7mph/0.01”

Waldport: 66F/56F/10mph/~0.01”

Yachats: 65F/52F/17mph/~0.01”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 100’

Visibility: 0.75 miles/Wind: E 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.15”

Forecast: There’ll be a trio of Summer-like days to enjoy this week, beginning today with sunshine and a high of 65-70F. Mostly clear tonight, low of 55F. Tomorrow should be a real barnburner (by late September standards) as a thermal low-pressure system brings warm offshore winds to the Central Coast and the thermometer rises to 75F or possibly higher. Outlook is for more sunshine and 70F Thursday, then rapid cooling and a 50-50 chance of rain Friday followed by mixed skies and a chance of showers Saturday through Monday. Temps return to near seasonal as highs reach 60F and lows slump to 50F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-55F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 55-60F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 45-55F. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 40-45F, the free air freezing level is 11,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5-10 knots this morning, with seas 5 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect for the inner waters, less than 10 miles from shore, from this afternoon through this evening; out past 10 miles, the advisory remains in effect through tomorrow morning. Small craft winds will start by pushing up the coast this evening but by early Wednesday will be relegated to the outer waters as a thermal trough builds north and winds turn offshore. Winds will remain light through the remainder of the week and into the weekend. By late Sunday, there is considerable forecast uncertainty with some projections indicating gusty southerlies ahead of the next system to move through the area while other models continue to show northerlies. Seas will remain small through the week until later in the weekend when either a system moving in or persistent gusty north winds will bring increasing seas across Central Coast waters. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, breezy, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* Tides

09/26 Tue 10:42 AM 3.41 L

09/26 Tue 4:46 PM 7.25 H

09/26 Tue 11:50 PM 1.24 L

09/27 Wed 6:42 AM 5.93 H

In Short: Mostly clear, warm, then cooler and a chance of rain/showers.