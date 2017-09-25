Watch the artist transform music to the canvass

LINCOLN CITY – The Lincoln City Cultural Center invites you to experience beautiful chamber music and surprising visual art, simultaneously, at this year’s performance of Sound of Nature, Sound of Art. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-media art event, which will begin at 7 pm on Tuesday, Oct. 10, in the LCCC auditorium.

Sound of Nature, Sound of Art is the brainchild of Jonathan Dubay, violinist and head of the Three Centuries Ensemble. Dubay has planned a program of favorites (Vivaldi’s “Summer,” Dvorak’s “Silent Woods” and Milhaud’s “Suite for Piano, Violin and Clarinet”) along with original works by two contemporary composers. The first half of the program will include “Swing Shift” by Kenji Bunch, and the second half will present “The Wave Sings Because it is Moving” by Bryan Johanson. Both are based in Portland. The works will be performed by the Three Centuries Ensemble, in quartet form: Jonathan Dubay (violin), Todd Kuhns (clarinet), Kenneth Finch (cello) and Susan Dewitt Smith (piano).

Two visual artists, Victoria McOmie and Siobhan Humston, will also be performing. McOmie and Humston will be responding to the music, on canvas, and will be creating their pieces while the audience observes. And, in a popular addition to this event that was added last year, arts educator Krista Eddy will be leading an “audience art” project that is also coordinated with the musical selections. If you’re sitting in the audience, you can respond in real time, as you watch and listen.

“It’s a sensory-laden experience that opens up new paths of understanding,” said Niki Price, executive director of the Lincoln City Cultural Center. “I have found that I think differently about both the music and the art, and that time slows down while the performance is taking place. How you experience Sound of Nature, Sound of Art is up to you – but to find out, you’ve got to be here.”

SONSOA is sponsored by a generous grant from US Bank, lodging sponsorship by Salishan Spa & Golf Resort, and educational support from the Studio to School project of the Oregon Community Foundation. Community partners in the presentation of this concert are the Sitka Center for Art & Ecology, the Westwind Stewardship Group, the Siletz Bay Music Festival and the Salmon-Drift Creek Watershed Council. Vital support has also been provided by the donating members of the LCCC.

“The first Sound of Nature, Sound of Art performance took place in 2014, as part of the celebration of the 40th anniversary of the Cascade Head Scenic Research Area. We continue to use Cascade Head as the ecological inspiration for Sound of Nature, Sound of Art,” Price said. “Jonathan Dubay has chosen evocative works that celebrate the ocean, the coastal headland and the estuary. The artists are asked to consider Cascade Head as an image, as well as the rhythms and lines of the music proposed.”

To reserve your seat for the public performance of Sound of Nature, Sound of Art, head to lincolncityculturalcenter.org, and click the “buy tickets” button. Early bird tickets – all those sold up until Oct. 1 — are $15 each. Regular tickets are $20 per person in advance, and $22 at the door. LCCC Membership discount of $2 will apply.