What day next year do YOU want the 2018 Lincoln County Fair to begin?

Fair Board Seeks Public Input Regarding Possible Date Changes for 2018 Lincoln County Fair

The Lincoln County Fair Board is encouraging public input on a possible change in dates for the 2018 fair event. Currently, the fair takes place the third weekend in August.

The Fair Board will accept public comment at its meeting beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 9, at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Newport.

People who wish to submit comments but are unable to attend can submit written comments (prior to the October 12th Fair Board meeting):

Todd Williver – 4-H Program Coordinator

Oregon State University – Lincoln County Extension Service todd.williver@oregonstate.edu