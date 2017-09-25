Umpqua River Bridge closing overnight for repairs October 4

U.S. 101 closed at Umpqua River Bridge in Reedsport on night of Oct. 4

REEDSPORT — U.S. Highway 101 will be closed at the Umpqua River Bridge (milepost 211) in Reedsport for six hours starting at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4, due to repair work.

There is no local detour during the nighttime closure.

Several of the bridge’s crossbeams were damaged in a hit-and-run crash in June. The closure will allow workers to repair the damage.

Law enforcement and ambulances will be given priority through the work zone.