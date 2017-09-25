Weather or Not: The Back and Forth of Fall

Monday, Sep. 25th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy early, sunny later yesterday; mixed skies overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 60F/51F/19mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 63F/47F/11mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/46F/18mph/0.00”

Waldport: 62F/52F/16mph/0.00”

Yachats: 60F/51F/24mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 11,000’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.15”

Forecast: We’ll be back and forth for the next few days. Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of rain today and tonight as a weak weather system slides by north of us. High 60F, low around 55F. Decreasing clouds tomorrow, high of 65F. Outlook is for a brief blast of Summer-like conditions on Wednesday when the mercury rises to 70F or better under sunny skies, then partly cloudy, cooler and a slight chance of rain again Thursday night and Friday, followed by lots of sunshine for the weekend, albeit temps will be seasonal as the thermometer hits 60F during the day and dips into the low-50s overnight.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps near 50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F, and I-84 is now open to traffic with only a few ramp closures still in effect, including Multnomah Falls. For the Cascades, highways are mainly dry, 35-40F, the free air freezing level is 10,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are light and variable this morning, with seas 3-4 feet at 10 seconds. Light winds are expected through today and for most of tomorrow before northerlies increase late on Tuesday as a thermal trough builds up the coast. Expect to see gusts over 20 knots starting Tuesday evening and continue through mid-day Wednesday before switching offshore and the gradient weakens. Beyond Wednesday, winds will stay light for the remainder of the week. Seas will remain 4-6 feet through the period. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mainly overcast, light winds, surf 2-3 feet (low).

* Tides

09/25 Mon 9:56 AM 2.89 L

09/25 Mon 4:03 PM 7.62 H

09/25 Mon 10:53 PM 1.02 L

09/26 Tue 5:31 AM 6.19 H

In Short: Mostly cloudy, slight chance of rain, then clearing and warmer.