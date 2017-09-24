Letter to Editor: Anti-herbicide spraying ruling coming next month

Our right to life, liberty, safety, and the pursuit of happiness threatened:

The lawsuit against Measure 21-177 (anti-herbicide/pesticide spraying) will come before a Linoln County Circuit Court judge again on October 9th, 11am, room 300 at the Lincoln County Courthouse. After the hearing, Judge Sheryl Bachart will rule on the legality of our Measure approved by Lincoln County voters in the May 16, 2017 election – no aerial spraying of harmful chemicals. The decision is seemingly simple. The measure complies with Oregon law or it does not. However, it is a decision with far-reaching implications that shines a light on the nature of our laws.

The Oregon Forest Practices Act allows aerial pesticide and herbicide spraying, approved by the EPA, to kill vegetation that competes with Douglas Fir seedlings. And the EPA permits this to continue regardless of the documented dangers of those chemicals raining down on vast timberlands – contaminating the air and waterways from which human communities and wildlife draw their drinking water.

A preemption law – one that prohibits law-making by lower government jurisdictions – that makes pesticide regulation the province of the state – takes away the people’s fundamental right to enact laws to protect themselves and their ecosystems from toxic aerial spraying. The same situation repeats itself in the case of fossil fuel fracking, factory farming, and other toxic industrial projects that inflict harm on communities without their consent.

The decision by Judge Sheryl Bachart ought not to be an easy one. Although it may appear convenient from a judge’s legalistic perspective, to decide in favor of spraying, these laws should give any judge pause before they decide. In practice, those laws dictate to the people of Lincoln County the level of dangerous environmental toxicity that they must endure – and to make it unlawful for them to try to reduce it. Where does that leave our rights to liberty, safety, if not life itself?

Maria Sause

Citizens for a Healthy Lincoln County