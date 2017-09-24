Weather or Not: Arguing for Space

Sunday, Sep. 24th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy early, sunbreaks later yesterday; mixed skies overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/50F/9mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 63F/51F/10mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/46F/9mph/0.01”

Waldport: 63F/52F/8mph/0.00”

Yachats: 60F/51F/15mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 100’

Visibility: 1.25 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.17”

Forecast: Clouds and sunshine will be arguing for sky space today, light winds and a high in the low-60s. Mostly cloudy tonight, low 50F. Cloudy skies are expected tomorrow, the thermometer rising to 60-65F. Outlook is for a chance of rain tomorrow night, then mainly clear, patchy morning fog, afternoon/evening sea breezes and warmer temps as the mercury climbs to 65-70F during the day and drops to 50-55F at night. Long-term projections show wetter and cooler weather developing in about a week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 40-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 45-55F, and I-84 remains closed in places due to wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are mainly dry but spots of ice are possible, 30-35F, the free air freezing level is 9,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry roads at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades through tonight.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are ENE 5-15 knots this morning, with seas 4-5 feet at 8 seconds. Quiet marine weather continues today and into midweek with light winds 15 knots or less and seas generally below 6 feet. North winds will start to increase late in the day on Tuesday as a thermal tough builds up the coast. Small craft strength winds are likely and will begin in the southern waters before expanding northward. These gusty winds will likely be short-lived as the gradient relaxes and winds switch to offshore by late in the day Wednesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Clouds and sunshine, light winds, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/24 Sun 9:17 AM 2.29 L

09/24 Sun 3:26 PM 7.97 H

09/24 Sun 10:03 PM 0.77 L

09/25 Mon 4:32 AM 6.61 H

In Short: Mixed skies, chance of rain, then clearing and warmer.