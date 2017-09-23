Weather or Not: A Bit of Oomph

Saturday, Sep. 23rd – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny with light winds yesterday; increasing clouds overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 60F/50F/8mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 63F/45F/11mph/0.00”

Newport: 59F/46F/18mph/0.00”

Waldport: 62F/50F/15mph/0.00”

Yachats: 59F/47F/17mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast 9,000’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: calm/Altimeter: 30.11”

Forecast: A low-pressure system with a bit more oomph than projected pushed into Western Washington overnight from the Gulf of Alaska and is now disturbing our weather here on the Central Coast. Cloudy skies are possible through much of today, even a slight chance of rain, light winds and a high about 60F. Tonight, overcast, low of 50F. The Sun should return tomorrow, and the mercury rises into the low-60s. Outlook is for another minor system to affect us on Monday as clouds return and a chance of rain develops, then mostly clear Tuesday through Friday. Daytime temperatures warming above seasonal to 65-70F, falling to 55-60F overnight.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F, and I-84 remains closed in places due to wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are mainly dry, 35-45F, the free air freezing level is 8,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is possible wet pavement in spots today, then dry roads at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades tomorrow and tomorrow night.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning, with seas 5 feet at 8 seconds. Not much marine weather to talk about for the next 5 days with winds less than 15 knots and seas 5 feet or less. As a thermal trough builds north along the coast early next week, small craft advisory northerlies are possible by Tuesday night. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Mostly cloudy, light winds, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* Tides

09/23 Sat 8:41 AM 1.65 L

09/23 Sat 2:51 PM 8.26 H

09/23 Sat 9:18 PM 0.57 L

09/24 Sun 3:40 AM 7.10 H

In Short: Mixed skies, slight chance of rain, then clearing and warmer.