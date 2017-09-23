Big 4-H Even Coming Up in Newport!!!



Open House to Showcase 4-H Fun and Opportunities

Newport, Oregon (September 21, 2017) — For the 75th consecutive year, millions of youth, parents, volunteers and alumni across the country will be celebrating National 4-H Week during the first full week of October. Lincoln County 4-H will leverage National 4-H Week this year by showcasing the incredible experiences that 4-H offers young people at its 4-H Open House, Thursday, October 5 from 4 to 7pm at the OSU Extension Office (1211 SE Bay Blvd, Newport). Stop by to meet 4-H youth and leaders who will be sharing their experiences and inviting you to join the fun!

Lincoln County 4-H youth and leaders work each day to make a positive impact on their community and those around them. Not only do youth learn new skills ranging from archery to zoology but they also give back through community service projects and sharing what they learn with others. By fostering competence, confidence, connection, character and caring, the 4-H Program helps develop youth who naturally contribute more and grow into adults ready for life beyond school.

“4-H is all about creating opportunities for kids to find their spark,” says Lincoln County 4-H Program Coordinator Todd Williver. “We love to see the passion ignite in our youth, and we know that these experiences engage them in a way that provides a positive path to the future.”

Lincoln County 4-H offers a wide variety of participation opportunities, from afterschool programs to subject-specific workshops to traditional 4-H clubs. Youth can explore science, technology, shooting sports, fine arts, life skills, crafts, cooking, sewing, raising animals, horsemanship, dog handling, leadership, public speaking and so much more. Because the focus of 4-H is positive youth development, the Lincoln County 4-H motto is – if you want to explore it, we can help create a 4-H project around it.

Key to any successful 4-H program is its volunteer leaders. Lincoln County is always seeking new adults to join its team of volunteers and welcomes all levels of commitment, from regular club leaders to project participants to event specific help. Potential volunteers are encouraged to come speak with current leaders at the Open House to find out how they might be able to contribute.

4-H alumni around the country are always the first to acknowledge the significant positive impact 4-H had on them as young people; the opportunities and experiences that 4-H provides youth empowers them to become true leaders. In fact, research has shown that young people in 4-H are almost four times as likely to contribute to their communities, and are twice as likely to engage in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) programs in their free time.