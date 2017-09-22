The Russians tried to hack Oregon’s vote last November….failed.

A large number of states across the country, including Oregon, report that the Russians tried to hack some of their information systems during last November’s vote count…but they were unsuccessful. That’s because, like Oregon, voting machines themselves are not on line. There’s no way that hackers, from the other side of the world, would have access to voting machines in Oregon. However, access to internet connected computers such as those based in the the state capitol and in county seats, containing voter information, could be tampered with. Election officials contend that the votes tallies added up before they’re sent to Salem so the vote counts are secure.