Harvest Auction at Logsden Community Club Oct. 7

Logsden – The annual Logsden Community Club Harvest Auction will be held on Saturday, October 7, from 6-9pm. The largest fundraiser of the year for the Logsden Community Club, this annual event continues to delight those that attend. An abundance of garden fresh vegetables and fruit, plants, fresh baked culinary delights, home canning, unique and one of a kind items, gift certificates and gift giving items beyond imagination will be included in the auction. Hot dogs will be on sale prior to the auction. This family friendly event promises to be a fun and entertaining evening for everyone!

The Logsden Community Club donates a portion of its’ profits back to the community including the Siletz Valley Volunteer Firefighters.

The Logsden Community Center, located at the junction of the Logsden/ Siletz Highway and Moonshine Park Road, is situated on a historic site where the local school once sat. Todays’ facility, built in the 1980s, is available to rent and is a wonderful location for local gatherings including weddings, family reunions, memorials and other celebrations. The facility also houses a commercial kitchen for cottage industry entrepreneurs who market culinary items and is a designated emergency shelter.

Rental rates for events at the center are reduced for individuals who become members of the Logsden Community Club. The cost to join is $25.

For further information contact Teresa Simmons @ 541-992-2709.