Three year old gets run over by a car and lives to learn about looking both ways…

Three days ago a three year old girl darted out in to a Lincoln City street and was promptly run over, literally, by a car. The girl was rushed by air ambulance to a trauma center in Portland. Fortunately she survived.

Here’s the news release Lincoln City Police released today.

On September 19, 2017, a vehicle drive by Emily Broderick of Lincoln City was traveling eastbound in the 1700 block of SE 14th St when a 3-year-old child ran in front of her. Broderick’s right front tire ran over the child’s abdomen and legs, causing a large abrasion on the child’s right knee and a smaller abrasion on the left knee. The child was conscious and moving during the entire time of contact with police and medics. She complained of pain to her right knee. The child was taken to North Lincoln Hospital where she was treated and transferred by Life Flight to Portland Emanuel Hospital.

The 3-year-old child had arrived in the area with her mother to pick up another child from the bus stop. The child’s mother, Miranda Pedersen, attempted to grab the child to keep her from running into the street, but was unable to stop her. Witnesses and Pedersen told Lincoln City Police that Broderick was not speeding and there was nothing she could have done to avoid the crash, as the 3-year-old child had “darted” out into the street from behind a parked vehicle and into Broderick’s travel lane.

No citations were issued and the crash investigation is closed at this time.