The kelp invasion of our beaches is all part of the life cycle…

We’ve gotten a lot of photos from beachwalkers who are wondering if there’s some kind of apocalyptic failure going on in our near-shore ocean ecosystem.

The answer appears to be NO. NewsLincolnCounty.com contacted a marine scientist at Oregon State University and he said that kelp has a life cycle like all living things. Allen Milligan told us that kelp, which normally is ripped out of their under-the-sea habitat by storm-tossed winter waves, got an early eviction in the form of winter-like storms two weeks ago. In short, mother nature brought the crop in early. Mr. Milligan added that rotting kelp on our beaches provide food for all kinds of insects (flying and otherwise) which are eaten primarily by shore birds. And the food chain goes up from there.

Bon Appetit!