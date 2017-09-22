Weather or Not: First Day of Fall

Friday, Sep. 22nd – Lincoln County

Summary: A few showers and light winds yesterday; cloudy and foggy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total*

Lincoln City: 60F/48F/21mph/0.01”/2.36”

Depoe Bay: 60F/44F/15mph/0.12”/2.10”

Newport: 59F/46F/18mph/0.04”/2.37”

Waldport: 59F/49F/15mph/0.03”/1.35”

Yachats: 58F/47F/15mph/0.03″/1.62”

* Since Sunday. Rainfall for the month now stands at 2.80”, which is 0.41” above normal for September. So far this year, 56.67” of precipitation has been recorded; our annual average is 70.99”.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast 200’

Visibility: 0.25 miles/Wind: E 3 mph/Altimeter: 30.08”

Forecast: Fall begins with the Autumnal Equinox at 1:06pm this afternoon. And, it looks like the weather is reversed. The final days of Summer wet and cool with the start of Fall dry and a bit warmer. Outlook is for mostly sunny days, partly cloudy nights, light to moderate winds, highs 60-65F and lows 50-55F for the next week or longer.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps 35-45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F, and I-84 remains closed in places due to wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are mainly dry but with spots of ice possible, 30-35F, the snow level is above the passes at 6,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are NE 5-10 knots this morning, with steep seas 9-10 feet at 10 seconds. Mostly northerly winds continuing through early next week with light speeds. Winds will likely increase above 20 knots by Wednesday or Thursday as the thermal trough builds north along the coast and northerlies strengthen. Seas are still around 10 feet at Buoy 50 (Stonewall Bank) while Buoys 89 and 29 have now dropped well below 10 feet. Expect Buoy 50 to follow suit over the next few hours which will eliminate the need for any small craft advisories to be issued. Seas will drop below 6 feet by late in the day and stay there through the middle of next week. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

Notice to Mariners… A part of the submerged infrastructure attached to the National Science Foundation’s Cabled Observatory, based 47 nautical miles west of Newport, has potentially broken free of its moorings. This is a large orange submerged structure approximately 3 meters x 3 meters in size trailing up to 600 meters of cable. The last reported position was 44-22-19.0N 124-57-21.0W at a depth of 100 meters. There is no way to determine the mooring’s current depth or position. Report any sightings to US Coast Guard Sector Columbia River at (503) 861-6212.

On the Beach… Mostly sunny, light winds, surf 5-7 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/22 Fri 8:05 AM 1.03 L

09/22 Fri 2:18 PM 8.45 H

09/22 Fri 8:36 PM 0.48 L

09/23 Sat 2:53 AM 7.59 H

In Short: Mainly clear with average temps for the next week.