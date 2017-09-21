Weather or Not: Last Day of Summer

Thursday, Sep. 21st – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers and thunderstorms yesterday; clouds, clearing overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total*

Lincoln City: 57F/48F/27mph/0.64”/2.35”

Depoe Bay: 58F/44F/23mph/0.38”/1.98”

Newport: 59F/43F/25mph/0.55”/2.33”

Waldport: 59F/48F/21mph/0.07”/1.32”

Yachats: 58F/48F/22mph/0.04”/1.59”

* Since rain began Sunday. In just four days, we’ve not only caught-up on much lower than usual precipitation for September, but are even a little ahead. At the Hatfield Marine Science Center weather station (which we use for a general Central Coast average), rainfall for the month now stands at 2.79”, which is 0.40” above normal.

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: broken @ 7,500’, overcast @ 10,000’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSE 6 mph/Altimeter: 29.95”

Forecast: A veritable buffet of unstable conditions was served-up yesterday with several nearby lightning strikes, claps of thunder, pea-sized hail, torrential downpours and a few sunbreaks on the side. There’ll be less on the table for this last day of Summer as only a chance of showers remains, winds should be light and the mercury rises to 60F or so this afternoon. Tonight, mostly cloudy, a slight chance of showers and a low around 50F. Outlook is for an extended stretch of Summer-like weather to begin tomorrow just as Fall arrives. Expect mostly clear skies, patchy fog, light afternoon sea breezes, highs of 60-65F and lows near 50F through next Wednesday.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are mixed wet/dry, temps 35-45F. Willamette Valley roads are mainly dry, thermometer readings 45-50F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 50-55F, and I-84 remains closed in places due to wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are mostly wet with spots of ice possible, 30-35F, the snow level is near the passes at 5,000 feet. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning, with steep seas 10 feet at 8 seconds. Quiet marine weather is expected through the rest of the week and into the weekend as typical summertime northerlies return to the Central Coast. Stronger northerlies associated with a building thermal trough are projected to stay south of Florence through the weekend. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Chance of showers, light winds, surf 5-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/21 Thu 7:29 AM 0.48 L

09/21 Thu 1:45 PM 8.53 H

09/21 Thu 7:55 PM 0.52 L

09/22 Fri 2:08 AM 8.05 H

In Short: A few showers, then mainly clear for a week.