Newport Senior Center Seeks Vols to Help With Senior Tax Returns

AARP TAX-AIDE VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

AARP Tax-Aide volunteers prepare millions of tax returns throughout the country. Here in Newport, at the 60+ Activity Center, we prepare around 600 returns each tax season on Tuesdays and Thursdays. This is accomplished with a team of “Tax-Aide Counselors” and “Tax-Aide Client Facilitators”. Waldport and Lincoln city also have sites and teams to provide these services.

Most of our clients would have no other means or the financial resources to prepare their tax returns, and the demand for our services is rapidly outgrowing our ability to meet this need. We invite you to consider volunteering to become part of our team and help keep this invaluable program operational.

Training is very individualized, and, for newcomers, begins in the fall, and is based on your needs and schedule. In January, all preparers receive training as a group on Tuesdays and Thursdays, usually with one week off before the actual tax season begins in February.

We also have openings for positions other than actual tax return preparation.

If you are interested, call the Newport Local Coordinator, Darlene (541-265-8298) or Trainer, Kathy (541-272-7107) for more information.

