Weather or Not: T-Storms Still in the Mix

Wednesday, Sep. 20th – Lincoln County

Summary: Showers, sunbreaks and breezy yesterday; rainy and windy overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total…

Lincoln City: 61F/53F/29mph/0.27”/1.71”

Depoe Bay: 60F/52F/29mph/0.34”/1.60”

Newport: 61F/52F/29mph/0.96”/1.78”

Waldport: 63F/54F/27mph/0.69”/1.25”

Yachats: 61F/52F/31mph/0.46”/1.54”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 6,000’, broken @ 7,000’ & 8,500’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: SW 9 mph/Altimeter: 29.77”

Forecast: The wet and active weather will be slowly winding down as we head into the weekend. But, we’re still on track for more showers and thunderstorms today, high around 60F with moderate winds. Some of the thunderstorms could be rather intense; there have already been several lightning strikes just offshore from Newport this morning, one strike near Rose Lodge east of Lincoln City, and one east of Waldport in the Coast Range. A 50-50 chance of lingering showers/thunderstorms continues tonight and tomorrow, low 50F, high 60F. Outlook is for mostly clear skies Friday through Tuesday with average late-September temperatures – highs of 60-65F, lows 50-55F.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps 45-50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings near 50F. The Columbia River Gorge has wet pavement, temperatures 50-55F, and I-84 remains closed in places due to the effects of wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are wet, 40F, the snow level is 5,500 feet, dropping to near the passes, 5,000 feet, tonight. NOTE: A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Gorge and Cascades, especially below wildfire burn areas. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are WNW 10-15 knots this morning, with steep seas 10 feet at 7 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until 2:00pm this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through late tonight out past 10 miles from shore. Quieter marine weather is expected by late this week and into the

weekend as typical summertime northerlies return to the Central Coast. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, possible thunderstorms, surf 6-8 feet (moderate).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/20 Wed 6:52 AM 0.03 L

09/20 Wed 1:11 PM 8.48 H

09/20 Wed 7:13 PM 0.71 L

09/21 Thu 1:23 AM 8.41 H

In Short: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, then clearing and a bit warmer.