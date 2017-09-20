On Saturday, September 23rd, all Lincoln County residents are invited to participate in Lincoln County’s ninth annual Recovery/Wellbriety month celebration. At 11:30amcommunity members will gather at the Alsea Bridge Interpretative Center parking lot, 620 NW Spring St., Waldport to participate in the “Hands across the Bridge” event. It is a visual reminder honoring and encouraging those who are recovering from drug and alcohol addiction and for others who are affected by it.

The bridge event will be followed immediately by the Recovery/Wellbriety Celebration at Seashore Family Literacy Center for Learning, 265 SW Bay St. Waldport. The celebration runs from 12:30pm-3:00pm and features free hot dogs, hamburgers, potluck desserts, and live music.

Every year, millions of Americans experience mental health conditions and substance use disorders. It’s important that we offer support to individuals facing these issues and create environments and relationships that promote acceptance. Support from friends and family is essential to recovery, so it’s important that they have the tools to start conversations about prevention, treatment, and recovery.

Too many people are still unaware that prevention works and that mental health conditions and substance use disorders can be treated, just like other health problems. Individuals who embrace recovery achieve improved mental and physical health, as well as form stronger relationships with their neighbors, family members, and peers. We need to make more people feel like recovery is possible. Mental health conditions and substance use disorders affect people of all ethnicities, ages, genders, geographic regions, and socioeconomic levels. They need to know that help is available. These individuals can get better, both physically and emotionally, with the support of a welcoming community. Families and communities can find hope and spread the message that recovery works by celebrating National Recovery Month.