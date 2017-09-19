Oregon Music Teachers Assn (LC) holding benefit concert Sept. 24

The Oregon Music Teachers Association Lincoln County District will host a benefit concert on Sunday, September 24th at 2 p.m. at the Newport Performing Arts Center. Admission is by donation to the Suzanne Brown Student Aid Fund. Refreshments with the performers will follow the concert.

This fall Spotlight on the Teachers is subtitled: Classics You Love.

* On solo piano Milo Graamans will perform the first movement of Mozart’s Piano Sonata K. 331 which is the theme and variations in A major.

* Cathy Champion-Predmore will perform Chopin’s Nocturne Op. 27 No. 2 and Justin Herndon will perform Wedding Day at Troldhaugen Op. 65 No. 6 by Grieg.

* Vocalist Alex Lundquist will sing two arias from Verdi’s Rigoletto.

* Kristen Thompson and Tiffany Jefferson will perform two movements of Debussy’s Petite Suite and Champion-Predmore and Jessica Treon will perform the other two.

“This concert is truly Classics You Love,” says Tiffany Jefferson, president of the Lincoln County District of OMTA. “In addition you will see every combination of solos, duets, trios, and quartets this year. We have two different piano quartets using only our own members. One group, will perform selections from Peer Gynt by Grieg while a second quartet will perform Mary Lee Scoville’s eight-hand arrangement of Sonatine Transatlantique by contemporary composer, Alexandre Tansman.”

To add to this mix Rita Warton will delight the audience with another humorous vocal number, The Elephant, and Chris McKenney will sing three contemporary selections two of which also involve animals. String players will include violinist, Doreen Thorusen, and guest cellist, Walt Hogsett. Hogsett will be playing in a unique trio with pianists McKenney and Scoville. Veteran duo pianists, Scoville and Treon will perform Souvenirs by Samuel Barber.

“We have been hosting these concerts for almost twenty years. This particular concert has more OMTA members than any previous concert. With ten members, two alumna and two guests there will be an incredible amount of talent on stage,” says Treon, treasurer. “This is our primary way of funding the student aid fund. Over the years we have supported students with over $20,000 in scholarship monies. Please join us and help keep music available to students regardless of their family finances. In addition, you will hear great music and have a wonderful time.”

For more information about the concert or the scholarship fund call Jessica Treon 541-563-4183 or visit our website lincolncountyomta.org or Lincoln County Oregon Music Teachers Association on Facebook.