Two Lincoln County High Schools Awarded Bronze Medals

US News & World Report Best High Schools Rankings awarded both Waldport High School and Siletz Valley Early College Academy each a Bronze Medal in the 2017 rankings. These rankings include data on more than 22,000 public schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia. Schools were awarded gold, silver or bronze medals based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college. There are seven high schools in Lincoln County.

Waldport High School Principal Diana MacKenzie writes, “I’d like to congratulate Waldport High School on receiving the 2017 US News & World Report Best High Schools Bronze ranking for the third consecutive year! We are a nationally recognized school! With the college readiness strategies we are implementing this year, our goal is to be ranked Silver by 2019.

Smarter Balance State Assessment scores were released and I’m proud to say that the Irish exceeded State averages in both Language Arts and Math. Our kids and staff are competitive and willing to put in the work it takes to exceed expectations!”

At Siletz Valley Early College Academy, Principal Sam Tupou reports, “I got a quote from a Siletz student, Julia Trachsel. When I shared the US News and World Report 2017 High School rankings with her, she said, “That’s awesome!” When I asked her why she thought this news was awesome, she said with a smile, “Well, I always knew we were a cool school but I now feel reassured by it.” Julia is a senior this year preparing to pursue a career in broadcast journalism. She has over 20 colleges that are interested in having her apply to them, but her priority focus is getting into Boston University, University of Oregon, UCLA, Columbia University or George Mason University. George Mason University is where she attended the Washington Journalism and Media Conference this summer and got to meet many of the power journalists and media personnel.

Tupou continued, “I echo what Julia said, and agree that Siletz is a pretty unique school. Anytime you get any kind of positive recognition, you have to celebrate it. At Siletz, like most schools, we provide a solid education for our students. My teachers do this kind of work day in and day out and behind the scenes where it often go unnoticed. So, the national high school rankings recognition is a welcome gift; a new benchmark for us to build on.”