RxR Museum Day at Yaquina Pacific RxR in Toledo!

Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society to Participate in Smithsonian 13th Annual Museum Day

Museum Day September 23, 2017 poised to be Largest to Date–

On Saturday, September 23rd at Yaquina Pacific Railroad Historical Society in Toledo will participate in the 13th annual Museum Day, co sponsored by the Smithsonian magazine.

From 10:00am to 4:00pm the historical society will celebrate the Smithsonian’s Museum Day reflecting the spirit of the magazine and emulating the free admission policy of the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington, DC-based properties. Admission is free of charge to Smithsonian magazine readers and Smithsonian.com visitors at museums and cultural institutions nationwide.

“This is an opportunity to increase overall visibility of our museum and attract new visitors to the area and to our display”, says Ralph Grutzmacher, President of YPHRS. “This is a great way to partner with a significant National Museum to promote our local mission. “

The YPRHS Heritage Site features a 1922 Baldwin Steam Engine,a 1951 45 Tonner GE Diesel Electric, a restored Southern Pacific 1907 caboose, (the oldest restored wooden caboose in the Northwest), and a restored SP Railway Post Office/Baggage car built in 1923. It is within the baggage end of SP 5132 that a small interpretive center and the Library are located. The Library contains Mr. H. Dangler’s personal railroad book and video library along with books and videos donated to YPHRS since 1991. It now hosts some 1,000 titles, some dating back to the 1800’s, 400 railroad and logging videos, and some 15,000 digitized photo’s. The “Loose Caboose Café” will also be open.

The normal YPRHS winter hours are from 10-2, Tuesday through Saturdays. Special family or organization tours may be held by reservation with the office at 336-5256, or by email at yphrs@peak.org.

There is no admission charge to visit but donations are welcome. Visit www.smithsonian.com/museumday to download your Museum Day Admission Card. Attendees should present the Museum Day Admission Card to gain free entry to any participating institutions.

The Smithsonian Institution is the world’s largest museum and research complex consisting of 20 museums and galleries, the National Zoological Park and nine research facilities. Approximately 30 million people from around the world visit the museums annually. According to the Oregon Museum Association some 3.2 million people visited the Oregon museums last year.