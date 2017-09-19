Drugged Driving believed cause of fatal crash east of Otis

Thursday afternoon Oregon State Troopers and emergency responders were dispatched to a report of a multiple vehicle crash on Highway 18 near North Deer Drive just outside of Otis.

The preliminary investigation revealed a dark green 1995 Eagle Talon, was westbound on Highway 18 at about MP 4. For unknown reasons, it drifted into the oncoming eastbound lane and crashed head-on into a 2016 red Ford Explorer. A white 1993 Subaru Legacy, which was following the Talon, was struck by the Talon as it spun back into the westbound lane. A secondary crash occurred at the scene after a westbound Kia Sedan struck a stopped Chevy Cavalier a few yards from the original crash.

The driver of the Talon was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford Explorer, 68 year old Robert James and his passenger, 67 year old Barbara James, both residents of Grand Ronde, were transported to North Lincoln Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the Subaru, 25 year old Anjali Singh of Lincoln City was not injured.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending a notification to the family.

Use of a controlled substance by the deceased is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.