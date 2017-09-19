State Rep. Gomberg to be guest speaker at Toledo Chamber luncheon

Toledo Chamber of Commerce hosts State Rep. Gomberg

State Representative David Gomberg will be the guest speaker at the next monthly luncheon of the Toledo Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Sept. 21. He will discuss the outcome of this year’s legislative session.

The luncheon is at the Toledo Fire Department, 285 NE Burgess Road. The luncheon opens at 11:30 a.m. for socializing and the program begins at noon. All attendees are asked to pay $12 at the door to cover the cost of lunch. The public is welcome to attend.