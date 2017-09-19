Lightning strike triggers fire at Searidge condos in Gleneden Beach

Lightning struck the Searidge Condos across from Thriftway in Gleneden Beach early this morning, igniting one of the condo units. Quick action from the Gleneden Beach station of Depoe Bay Fire jumped right on it and limited the damage to the single unit. No small feat. Firefighters spent a lot of time making sure no fire-crawling embers made it into any surrounding units.

Firefighters from Newport and Lincoln City were called in to help. Crews cleared the scene around 10:30am and occupants of surrounding units were being allowed back inside.