Weather or Not: A Good Soaking

Tuesday, Sep. 19th – Lincoln County

Summary: Rain showers, sunbreaks and breezy yesterday, thunderstorms overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain/Total…

Lincoln City: 60F/51F/25mph/0.86”/1.44”

Depoe Bay: 59F/48F/32mph/0.78”/1.26”

Newport: 61F/52F/36mph/0.23”/0.82”

Waldport: 63F/54F/25mph/0.23”/0.56”

Yachats: 60F/51F/29mph/0.61”/1.08”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 1,500’, broken @ 5,000’, overcast @ 6,500’

Visibility: 5 miles/Wind: SW 13 mph G32/Altimeter: 29.90”

Forecast: After a long mostly-dry Summer, we’re back in the rain groove again with a good soaking over the past couple of days, over an inch in spots. And, there were two lightning strikes about 5 miles south of Newport early this morning. Expect more showers, sometimes heavy, possible thunderstorms producing small hail, and gusty winds to continue today through tomorrow. High temps reach the upper-50s and lows drop to about 50F overnight. Outlook is for a chance of showers Thursday, then mostly clear from Friday until Monday. Seasonal thermometer readings are projected with highs of 60-65F and lows of 50-55F.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps near 50F. Willamette Valley roads are mixed wet/dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F, it’s still smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the effects of wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are mainly wet with roadside snow, but some areas have slush on the pavement, 35F, the snow level is near the passes at 5,500 feet. NOTE: A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the Gorge and Cascades, especially below wildfire burn areas. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are SW 5-15 knots this morning, with rough seas 15 feet at 14 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect until 1:00pm this afternoon. A Small Craft Advisory for hazardous seas is in effect through this evening. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from this evening through tomorrow morning. Organized showers or thunderstorms will make winds more erratic and gusty today. Winds ease this afternoon. Seas have climbed to 15-17 feet with a 14-16 second period and are probably a few hours away from peaking another foot or two higher. Seas should subside below 10 feet later this evening, but may creep above 10 feet tonight with the next storm. Another low-pressure system is forecast to track across the south Oregon coastal waters later tonight. The track and intensity are still somewhat uncertain, but forecast models are in better agreement than 24 hours ago. At this point, it still looks likely to produce wind gusts to 30 knots, with the possibility of some gale force gusts late tonight and Wednesday morning, especially over the southern part of the area. Seas will steepen with this system, with wave heights in the range of 10-12 feet. Winds dropping below 20 knots late Wednesday, and are likely to remain on the light side through the end of the week as a quieter weather pattern returns. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, possible thunderstorms, surf 12-15 feet (high).

* Stay off of jetties and offshore rocks, and be extremely watchful on rocky shores or sandy beaches. These areas may be periodically inundated by surf, especially during this afternoon’s high tide. Be aware of sneaker waves that will be significantly higher than those that precede or follow them. Never turn your back on the ocean.

* Tides

09/19 Tue 6:12 AM -0.27 L

09/19 Tue 12:36 PM 8.30 H

09/19 Tue 6:30 PM 1.06 L

09/20 Wed 12:37 AM 8.64 H

In Short: Showers, chance of thunderstorms, windy, then clearing by weekend.