Lincoln City City Council launches effort to get its own advertising brand among coast tourist towns

Lincoln City City Councilors Monday night took the first steps toward making Lincoln City more inviting, if not more aluring, to tourists – families and retiring baby boomers included.

The council hired community promotions firm Borders Perrin Norrander (BPN) to help them more effectively promote Lincoln City tourism to the Portland and Eugene metros. In their first sit down with BPN staff they learned that Lincoln City has a lot going for it, but it must be advertised correctly and with the right image.

BPN said for a marketing campaign to work, it’s got to be truthful, it has to “own” a particular advantage over other tourist towns, and it’s attributes and benefits have to be in demand – like nice beaches, hiking headlands, good shopping at truly interesting shops and an abundance of motels, hotels and vacation rentals all of which Lincoln City provides.

BPN said from preliminary market research on Lincoln City, the town has a lot going for it but it needs to concentrate it’s tourism advertising on its stronger suits: Easy access from Portland, Salem and Eugene, unexpected treasures like searches for pre-placed colorful floats on the beaches, abundant unspoiled shorelines and headlands, great boutique shopping from one end of town to the other and access to other attractions in the region – whale watching out of Depoe Bay just for starters. Recommended marketing slogans for Lincoln City might include “Your family base camp on the scenic Oregon Coast,” “Lincoln City: Where curiosity meets the coast,” “Lincoln City: More to Explore,” “Lincoln City: A different side of the coast,” and “Lincoln City: Pack your sense of adventure.”

BPN said the image campaign is still in its formative stages but it should be complete and presented to the city council by early next year. Along with promoting Lincoln City’s strong tourism attributes the branding process includes a total image re-do for the town – official logos and other images on everything from city vehicles to street signs and from T shirts to sweat shirts and jackets. Even city signage will be recommended to be upgraded with logo imagery in colors that are consistent with the city’s new branded image.

BPN has done lots of interviews with residents, tourists and business owners community-wide getting their views on the town and what they think is needed to give Lincoln City a good chance of putting its best foot and face forward. Again, they should know something more about all this by the end of the year.