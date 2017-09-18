Going from “Ow to WOW!”



Central Oregon Coast NOW

The September meeting of Central Oregon Coast chapter of National Organization for Women will include a presentation and discussion with Amber Rose Dullea, MA MDiv, author of a new book, From “OW to WOW.”

Amber Rose has established her successful practice of assisting healing to those dealing with pain with her own compassion, experience, and wisdom. She recently moved to Lincoln County from Portland and has a radio program on KYAQ “Living Your Wow”, at 12:30 pm on Monday. Her website is www.ThrivingWithPain.com.

It is sure to be an interesting and informative discussion, open to all. We will meet at the Newport High School Library, on September 26 at 6:00 pm. Amber rose Dullea will begin her presentation at 6:40 pm.