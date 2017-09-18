Nesckowin Chamber Music concerts commence Sunday, October 1st



Neskowin Chamber Music

The Schubert Ensemble launches the 24th season of Neskowin Chamber Music with a concert on Sunday, October 1 at 3 p.m. at Camp Winema. The ensemble will bring its thirty–five year career to a close in June 2018 by giving fifty concerts in the U.K. and abroad. The Neskowin concert will be one of its last in the U.S.

The ensemble, which gives more than 50 concerts each year, has established itself as one of the world’s leading exponents of music for piano and strings. Founded in 1983, the Ensemble has performed in over 40 countries, commissioned over 80 new works, and recorded over 20 CDs. It is familiar to British audiences through its regular broadcasts on the BBC. In 1998, it was recognized for its contributions to British musical life by winning the Royal Philharmonic Society’s Best Chamber Ensemble Award. It was shortlisted for the same award in 2010.

Other concerts in the 24th season:

October 15, 2017—Andrew Armstrong, pianist

(This special free concert with be held at the Chapel

By the Sea in Lincoln City.)

November 5, 2017—Meccore String Quartet

January 7, 2018—Edward Arron, cellist, & Jeewon Park, pianist

February 11, 2018—Alexander String Quartet (replacing the

previously scheduled Lark Quartet)

March 25, 2018—Ariel String Quartet

April 8, 2018—the Spanish Brass

May 6, 2018—Albert Kim

Season tickets for Neskowin Chamber Music are $110. Single tickets are $25. For more information, check the website, www.neskowinchambermusic.org. or call 503-965-6499.

Camp Winema is located three miles north of Neskowin off of Highway 101.