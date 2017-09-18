NE Pacific Ocean “Warm Blob” takes big toll on young Coho, Chinook and Steelhead

Latest counts of returning Chinook, Coho and Steelhead during the time of the “Warm Water Blob” off the Pacific Northwest showed a disturbing drop-off in juvenile numbers. For Salmon, it was the lowest numbers in 20 years – very similar to counts of Steelhead.

Fishery observers say that while the “Blob” has subsided and cooler ocean temperatures have returned, it will still have a major effect on the number of harvestable fish in the next few years. And of course, the term “climate change” is on everyone’s mind.

