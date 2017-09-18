Hay Ride, Cold Cider and Smiling Pumpkins!

On Tuesday, October 10th, the Newport 60+ Adventure Van will be heading to the Davis Family Farm near Corvallis for a fun-filled time on a hay ride out to the pumpkin patch. Also available is a corn maze to explore, games, coffee, cider and donuts.

The Davis Family Farm is a family-owned farm with something always going on. In the Spring and Summer, they specialize in beautiful and unique hanging baskets, vegetable starts, perennials, and bedding plants. They also sell home-grown fruits and vegetables. Check for dates to pick strawberries and blueberries. Also, be sure to browse around in the greenhouse.

In December stop in and pick up the perfect Christmas tree. Choose from Nobles, Grands and Nordmann trees.

Lunch (on your own) will be at Applebee’s. Also a stop at Trader Joe’s for those specialty items.

Cost for this trip is $13.00. The 60+ Adventure Van will be leaving Newport at 9:30 am and will be returning around 5:00 pm. Space is limited.

For more information, or to reserve your spot, come by the Newport 60+ Activity Center at 20 SE 2nd St, Newport, or give us a call at 541-265-9617. To see more fun trips, classes or events, please visit our website at www.newportoregon.gov/sc.

