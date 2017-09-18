Waterspouts possible today…

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for isolated thunderstorms today with a threat of waterspouts. A cool unstable air mass over the region will allow showers and isolated thunderstorms to move onshore today into tonight. Some of the thunderstorms may produce small hail, brief downpours and gusty winds.

Of particular attention is the potential for waterspouts. Already have had reports of a waterspout near Netarts around 10:45am this morning. We’ll continue to see the threat of waterspouts today. Any waterspout that moves onshore should dissipate quickly. The threat of waterspouts will end this evening, as the stronger thunderstorms weaken.