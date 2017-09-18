Weather or Not: Quick Precip Turnaround

Monday, Sep. 18th – Lincoln County

Summary: Cloudy morning, rainy/windy afternoon yesterday; showers overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 61F/54F/30mph/0.58”

Depoe Bay: 61F/53F/31mph/0.48”

Newport: 61F/52F/32mph/0.59”

Waldport: 64F/54F/33mph/0.33”

Yachats: 59F/51F/28mph/0.47”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: scattered @ 4,600’ & 5,500’, broken @ 6,500’

Visibility: 10 miles/Wind: SSE 5 mph/Altimeter: 29.90”

Forecast: As it stands, we’re at less than an inch of rain so far this month with 2.39” the normal amount for all of September. If most of the precipitation projected for the next few days falls, we’ll be in above average territory for the month with two weeks still left on the calendar. A mixed bag is in store today with showers, possible thunderstorms and sunbreaks, high around 60F. Showers continue tonight and tomorrow, moderate winds, low of 50-55F, high 55-60F. Outlook is for heavy rain and gusty sou’westers Tuesday night, showers Wednesday and Thursday, some clearing Friday, then mostly sunny and a little warmer for the weekend.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are wet, temps near 50F. Willamette Valley roads are wet, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has mixed wet/dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F, it’s still smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the effects of wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are wet, 40F, the snow level is above the passes at 6,000 feet. NOTE: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for the Cascades and Columbia River Gorge, especially below any burn scars. * An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are southerly 5-10 knots this morning, with seas 6 feet at 8 seconds. Small Craft Advisories for winds and seas are in effect from this afternoon/evening through tomorrow morning. An active week is in store for the north Oregon and south Washington coastal waters. Winds relaxed behind the cold front Sunday evening, but will pick up again, especially over the outer waters this afternoon and the inner waters this evening as another trough moves into the Central Coast area. Chances for thunderstorms continue today and tonight. May see wind gusts 25-30 knots with any thunderstorms. Winds strengthening again Tuesday night, possibly to gale force, as a deepening low-pressure system is expected to move east across the waters. Latest forecast models are in more disagreement than 24 hours ago and confidence has lowered. Thus, the track and intensity of this system is still uncertain but is worth keeping tabs on. Another weaker low is expected to move south off the coast Wednesday and Wednesday night. Seas will increase today as a longer-period swell arrives from the Gulf of Alaska. Waves can be expected to reach the mid-teens by Tuesday morning. Locally wind-driven seas Tuesday night followed by a fresh swell Wednesday and Thursday will keep wave heights above 10 feet through Thursday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Showers, breezy, surf 4-5 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/18 Mon 11:59 AM 8.01 H

09/18 Mon 5:44 PM 1.54 L

09/18 Mon 11:48 PM 8.73 H

09/19 Tue 6:12 AM -0.27 L

In Short: Showers, heavy rain, windy, then clearing by weekend.