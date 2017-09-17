Toledo First Weekend Art Celebration

Toledo’s First Weekend Art Celebration is back for the month of October on the 7th and 8th , with a special feature on the works of painter and 1st place winner of the 4th Annual Plein Air Show and Competition Ron Raasch. Raasch is a retired architect living in Powell Butte near Bend. He began his artistic journey after retirement through lessons taught by the Modern Masters of Art in a variety of mediums. Ron soon went on to become a founding member of Plein Air Painters of Oregon, which allowed him to hone his skills in new and diverse landscapes. Ron won 1st Place in the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s 4th Annual Plein Air Show and Competition for his painting “Marine Repair”, which is still available for purchase at the School House Exhibit during First Weekend. Visitors also have the opportunity to view and consider purchasing his other accepted Plein Air Show entry painting “Net Mending”, and get the chance to witness the unveiling of a new painting he crafted for Toledo’s First Weekend event. See his work this First Weekend at the Yaquina River Museum of Art’s final showing of Annual Plein Air Exhibit. The Museum is located on 151 NE Alder Street and will be open from Noon to 4PM on Saturday and Sunday. Light refreshments will be offered. For more information, please visit www.yaquinarivermuseumofart.org.Across the street at Michael Gibbons’ signature gallery, the renowned oil painter will be highlighting his piece “Schreiner’s First Garden Show”. Open to the public for viewing, the Schreiner’s Iris Farms have been a part of Michael Gibbons’ life for 20 years as he paints annually at the Kaiser location just off I-5 during the peak season of May & June. “Art history in the making” is how Gibbons sees it. Visit Gallery Michael Gibbons to see this painting alongside other selected works from 11AM-5PM during First Weekend. To contact the gallery, call (541) 336-2797 or visit www.michaelgibbons.net.On Graham Street, painter and Signature Member of the American Society of Marine Artists, Ivan Kelly will exhibit the Fall colors of Glacier National Park and the Flathead River where fishing is bountiful in its crystal clear green pools. Also showing at Ivan Kelly’s gallery are his signature big game pieces and astounding rural landscapes. Ivan Kelly’s Studio and Gallery is located at 207 East Graham Street and will be open to the public during First Weekend on Saturday from 11 – 5pm and Sunday, 12 – 5pm. For more information call (541) 336-1124 or visit www.ivankelly.com.