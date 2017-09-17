So…you LOVE photography! Well…Check This Out!!

The Yaquina Art Association Photographers (YAAP) will meet on September 18 at 7:00 p.m. at the Newport Visual Arts Center. This meeting will be a critique of EID (Electronic Image Division) and Print Division photographs.

YAAP is a group of photographers dedicated to the pursuit of photographic excellence while providing a friendly atmosphere conducive to sharing, learning and improvement of our photographic skills. The Club offers the fellowship of photographers, promotes education, personal growth, and the enjoyment of photography. All meetings are open to the public, and invite photographers of all skill levels. For more information, go to their website at http://www.yaaphotographers.org.