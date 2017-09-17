Small private plane kills two elk while landing at Nehalem State Park airstrip

While trying to make a landing at Nehalem Bay State Park’s local airstrip, a pilot from Shoreline Washington suddenly discovered that there was something else on the runway besides himself and his passenger.

There on the runway were two big elk. And one of them darted in front of the airplane just as it touched down on the runway. Pilot Todd Rudberg gunned his motor in a frantic attempt to fly over the elk but it didn’t work. His plane’s prop and right landing gear hit the animal killing it instantly. Then suddenly another elk darted onto the runway and the plane’s left wing hit it and it too was killed. The plane spun around and finally came to a stop. Neither Rudberg or his female passenger were hurt.

The FAA has temporarily closed the Nehalem Bay State Park Airstrip and will be conducting an investigation of the incident.