Weather or Not: Here it Comes…

Sunday, Sep. 17th – Lincoln County

Summary: Mostly cloudy early, sunny late yesterday; overcast overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 63F/53F/10mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 65F/50F/16mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/50F/23mph/0.00”

Waldport: 65F/54F/16mph/0.00”

Yachats: 64F/53F/22mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 400’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: S 10 mph/Altimeter: 29.96”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for cool and wet weather this week. A developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska will settle over the Pacific Northwest. Expect much cooler temperatures and several rounds of rain, and snow in the high Cascades. Rain will begin this afternoon and continue at times through much of the week. Snow levels will drop to 5,000 to 6,000 feet by Monday and remain near that level through the remainder of the week.

The series of weather systems through the first half of the week will bring increasing prospects for seeing substantial rainfall. While this will be favorable for suppressing the region’s wildfires, it will also increase the chances for flash-flooding and debris flows in and below the burn scars. Rainfall potential increases each day early this week, likely culminating in the potential for some heavy rainfall Tuesday night into Wednesday. People planning travel or outdoor activities, especially in the mountains, should be prepared for the changing conditions.

Forecast: Predictions haven’t wavered much and the storm system approaching the Central Coast is still expected to arrive by noon today. Look for rain developing, up to a quarter inch, southerly winds gusting 15-20 mph and a high about 60F. Rain continues tonight with another quarter to half inch, low around 50F. Showers and possible thunderstorms tomorrow, the mercury cools to 55-60F. Outlook is for showers Tuesday, rain, possible heavy, and windy Tuesday night, showers linger Wednesday through Friday, then partly sunny and dry for next weekend. Seasonal temps are projected – highs of 60F and lows of 50F all week.

Travel: In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps near 50F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F, it’s still smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the effects of wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 40-45F, patchy smoke, the snow level is at 8,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry roads through midday, then wet pavement later today and tonight at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades; the snow level is predicted to remain above the passes at 8,000 feet.

Marine: Winds are southerly 10-15 knots this morning, with seas 3-4 feet at 10 seconds. A Small Craft Advisory for winds is in effect from noon today through this evening. A cold front is approaching Central Coast waters this morning. Southerlies will increase with small craft advisory winds expected in the afternoon and evening during the frontal passage. Fresh swell will build sea heights during this time. Onshore winds will follow the front tonight and persist through Monday morning. A low pressure off the BC coast moves south Monday afternoon tightening the surface pressure gradient over the area, providing another chance for small craft advisory winds. A larger long-period swell builds Monday night with wave heights likely building into the mid-teens. This swell is generated from a storm moving east across the Gulf of Alaska. A stronger storm develops closer to the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday afternoon. Projections are in better agreement now and it looks like gales are likely Tuesday night into the early Wednesday timeframe. There are indications of even storm-force winds possible. Seas may push into the upper-teens Wednesday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Rain developing, breezy, surf 3-4 feet (low).

* Tides

2017/09/17 Sun 11:18 AM 7.62 H

2017/09/17 Sun 4:54 PM 2.12 L

2017/09/17 Sun 10:56 PM 8.67 H

2017/09/18 Mon 5:30 AM -0.40 L

In Short: Rain, showers and windy throughout the week.