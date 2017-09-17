Yachats: Little Log Church to Host Chants and Sacred Songs

The Little Log Church and Museum will host a live presentation of Kirtan (chants) and sacred songs on Monday, September 25th from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. led by Flavia Krishna and Gershone, two talented musicians who have been spreading their light around the world through sacred sounds of music. They have chosen to include Yachats as part of their national tour, and felt the Little Log Church would be an ideal venue for its intimacy and acoustic value.

Flavia Krishna is originally from Brazil. She started her Bhakti Yoga path in the early 1990’s. Her love for music, combined with devotion, found the perfect expression through the practice of Kirtan. She is part of a group of musicians from Brazil who lead a movement called Canarios Brancos (White Canaries), sacred artists dedicated to spreading unity consciousness and healing through unique sound vibrations. She sings and plays the mridangam, naal, kartals, and harmonium.

Gershone has been traveling as a musician since 2002, touring with several bands from the Mantra Music genre. In 2015 he spent six weeks in northern India studying Indian classical music. He sings and plays the harmonium.

They both are inspired to share their love of sacred music and chants, and will stir the audience with their powerful chants in Sanskrit, Tibetan, Hebrew, English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

The suggested love offering is $10. All are welcomed regardless of ability to pay. The Little Log Church and Museum is pleased to offer this unique opportunity.

The Log Church is located at 328 West Third Street (corner of Third and Pontiac) in the heart of Yachats.