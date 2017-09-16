Giving credit and thanks when credit and thanks are due…

2017 Salmon Bake Dedication to Fred and Betty Robison given by Depoe Bay Mayor Barbara Leff at the lighting of this weekend’s Depoe Bay Salmon Bake

Fred Robison made many contributions to Depoe Bay.

In his early years—Fred ran a successful charter fishing business and helped to create one of the finest Fire Districts in the state.

With his first wife Bev, he fathered five children who today are part of the multi-generational Robison family that gives thousands of hours each year to Depoe Bay and Lincoln County—helping to enhance life in many different ways.

Later in life—Fred became a leading spokesperson for the charter fishing industry,

He mentored many young men and women and with his beloved second wife Betty, he was a fixture in our community, working tirelessly to make Depoe Bay the best little town in the world

When Bernie & I first arrived here—Fred and Betty quickly became good friends and big supporters. They nurtured us through our difficult early years.

They encouraged us and many others to become part of Depoe Bay’s army of volunteers, giving what ever time and energy we could to help our community flourish.

This event—the annual Salmon Bake—was one of their favorites. For many years, they proudly drove all over the area, delivering Salmon Bake dinners to those who had to work or were housebound.

I know Fred and Betty are watching today, proud and honored to know that this year, we light the fire in their name.

Barbara Leff

Mayor, Depoe Bay, OR

September 16, 2017