Weather or Not: Last-Ditch Effort

Saturday, Sep. 16th – Lincoln County

Summary: Sunny with light winds yesterday; fair skies overnight.

Past 24 Hours High/Low/Gust/Rain…

Lincoln City: 62F/51F/17mph/0.00”

Depoe Bay: 63F/46F/11mph/0.00”

Newport: 63F/46F/14mph/0.00”

Waldport: 61F/52F/16mph/0.00”

Yachats: 59F/48F/21mph/0.00”

Newport Airport Conditions…

Ceiling: overcast @ 300’

Visibility: 7 miles/Wind: E 5 mph/Altimeter: 30.03”

A Special Weather Statement has been issued by the National Weather Service for cool and wet weather arriving next week. A developing low-pressure system in the Gulf of Alaska will settle over the Pacific Northwest. Expect much cooler temperatures and several rounds of rain at lower elevations, and snow in the high Cascades. Rain will begin Sunday afternoon and continue at times through much of the week. Snow levels will be around 9,000 feet Sunday then drop to 5,000-6,000 feet by Monday and remain near that level throughout the week. People planning travel or outdoor activities, especially in the mountains, should be prepared for the changing conditions.

Forecast: The Sun makes a last-ditch effort today to ward off the fast-approaching change to Fall weather. We should get some clearing and a high in the low-60s this afternoon before clouds and fog begin thickening tonight; low around 50F. Game’s on tomorrow when the first of several storm systems arrives bringing rain by midday, high 60F. Outlook is for showers Monday, rain Tuesday, showers likely Wednesday and Thursday, then a chance of showers Friday. The mercury is expected to be just below seasonal with highs barely reaching 60F and lows dipping to 50F all week.

Be sure to follow Weather or Not’s Twitter feed to keep current on the latest conditions. You’ll get updated travel info and notification of any new advisories, watches or warnings. Follow @chrisburnswx.

Travel: ODOT will be paving tonight on US Highway 20 from Clem Road to Philomath from 6:00pm to 6:00am. Motorists should expect minor delays and flaggers directing traffic through the area. In the Coast Range this morning, highways are dry, temps near 45F. Willamette Valley roads are dry, thermometer readings 50-55F. The Columbia River Gorge has dry pavement, temperatures 55-60F, it’s still smoky in spots and I-84 remains closed in places due to the effects of wildland firefighting operations. For the Cascades, highways are dry, 45-50F, areas of smoke, the free air freezing level is at 10,000 feet.

* Outlook for weekend travelers is dry roads through Sunday midday, then wet pavement later Sunday and Sunday night at all elevations including the Coast Range and Cascades; the snow level is predicted to drop significantly but should remain just above the passes at 5,000-6,000 feet.

* An interactive map of the latest Northwest/Central Oregon travel weather is available here. Also, motorists should always visit ODOT’s TripCheck before hitting the road.

Marine: Winds are variable 5-10 knots this morning, with seas 3-4 feet at 8 seconds. Thermal low-pressure will be near the coast this morning then move inland this afternoon and east of the Cascades tonight as weak higher pressure builds northward. This will result in light north winds today that turn southerly late tonight. South winds will increase quickly Sunday morning as a decent Fall cold front moves into Central Coast waters, then onshore late Sunday. High-end Small Craft Advisory winds are possible with this front Sunday. Lower pressure will remain off the Washington coast behind this front with higher pressure along the southern Oregon coast that will result in westerly winds Sunday night into Monday. The forecast models show decent lower pressure along the BC and northern Washington coast Monday night into early Tuesday for stronger west winds continuing. Another possibly strong low will swing onshore with high-end Small Craft Advisory or even gale force winds around Tuesday night. We may see one more area of lower pressure Wednesday night into early Thursday. All in all, this looks like an active week as we approach the Autumnal Equinox on Friday. * Full text of the latest marine forecast is available here. And, make sure you check the latest Bar Reports before venturing offshore.

On the Beach… Partly to mostly sunny, light wind, surf 3 feet (low).

* For a safe and enjoyable time on the Central Coast, the Oregon Parks & Recreation Department offers these Beach Safety Tips.

* Tides

09/16 Sat 10:32 AM 7.17 H

09/16 Sat 3:56 PM 2.70 L

09/16 Sat 9:58 PM 8.50 H

09/17 Sun 4:43 AM -0.37 L

In Short: Partial clearing, light winds, then wet, cool and breezy.