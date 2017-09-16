Annual Celebration of Honor behind Chinook Winds in Lincoln City



Donna Plummer photo

Donna Plummer was amazed at the 400 American Flags flying behind Chinook Winds Casino this week. It’s part of an annual celebration of America’s military veterans who have passed on as well as those still with us. It’s called the Celebration of Honor – a traveling reminder of what our vets have done and sacrificed to keep our country safe and free. It’s an annual event at Chinook Winds. The exhibit, complete with a Vietnam War Memorial Wall with the 58,000 names of American Servicemen and women who lost their lives in that war fought in the 1960s.