Federal Judge Stops Trump From Withholding Federal Pass-Through and General Grant Funds to “Sanctuary Cities”
Sep 162017
A federal judge has ordered the federal government, and President Trump especially, to not withhold federal grants and other funds from cities and states that refuse to order their local law enforcement departments to work with immigration officials to track down illegal aliens. Oregon is a sanctuary state making Oregon cities likewise sanctuary cities.
Here’s more in The Hill. Click here.
