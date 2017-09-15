ODOT trying to outrun the incoming rain….

Trying to stay ahead of forecasted rain, crews will be paving U.S. 20 Corvallis-Newport Highway from Clem Road to Philomath at night on Saturday, Sept. 16. That’s tomorrow!!

Crews will be working from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., as they have on the other scheduled nights. Travelers should expect minor delays and be aware of flaggers directing traffic.

Because of the delays that impending rain could cause this project, adding Saturday night is necessary to keep the project on schedule. ODOT’s primary concern is finishing the project as quickly as possible to lessen the impact on the community.

The U.S. 20 Clem Road – Philomath Paving Project is replacing the pavement on the Corvallis-Newport Highway between Burnt Woods and Philomath, mileposts 33.35 – 49.87. The $13 million project is scheduled to be completed at the end of September, but some finishing work may be done in October, depending on the weather.

For more information: http://www.oregon.gov/odot/projects/pages/project-details.aspx?project=18612

Access for pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will be available and identified through or around the work zone.

For updates on traffic, go to www.TripCheck.com or call 511.